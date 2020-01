‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Continues Forceful Box Office Reign With $33 Million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its box office dominance with a $33.7 million weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level was a close second with $26.5 million. Here’s the top 10:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Feature rakes in $33.7 million and it has grossed over $450 million domestically. Jumanji: The Next Level – Flick collects $26.5 million and it has amassed $236 million in domestic markets. Little Women – Greta Gerwig’s latest makes $13.6 million. The Grudge – Horror film debuts with $11.3 million. Frozen 2 – Animated feature takes in $11.2 million. Spies in Disguise – Movie grosses $10 million. Knives Out – Hit mystery movie collects $9 million. Uncut Gems – Adam Sandler drama collects $7.5 million. Bombshell – Drama grosses $4 million. Cats – Critically savaged musical makes $2.6 million.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi