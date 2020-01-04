Tron’ Lives, And Bruce Boxleitner’s Amazed

While plans for a third theatrical Tron movie have been in a holding pattern, the success of the Disney+ streaming service has spurred rumors that the franchise may be rebooted in some form as a Disney+ offering. While it’s merely speculation at this point, it’s certainly enough to make plenty of Tron fans happy. Of course, if you’d told Tron star Bruce Boxleitner 38 years ago that the movie he was making would still have new life in the year 2020, he told us never would have believed it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Boxleitner)

Both the original Tron and Tron: Legacy are now streaming on Disney+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak