For Tiffany Haddish, Funny Friends Made Her Like ‘A Boss’

In Like A Boss, Tiffany Haddish plays a woman who starts a beauty company with one of her best friends. As they try to navigate their professional and personal lives — especially when a new partner buys her way into the company (and the relationship) — there’s plenty of humor to be found. That humor is what Haddish told us made her want to make the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)

Like A Boss opens in theaters on January 10.

