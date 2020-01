Demián Bichir Says This ‘Grudge’ Is Not An Old One

When producer Sam Raimi decided to reboot The Grudge with a new writer/director, he did so with the goal of taking the successful concept and infusing it with a new, different energy. Demián Bichir, who stars in the movie, told us that’s exactly what the production team accomplished. (Click on the media bar below to hear Demián Bichir)

The Grudge is in theaters now.

