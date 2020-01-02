Kristen Stewart Saw ‘Underwater’ As A Movie That Could Offer Her Depth

Kristen Stewart has definitely been expanding her acting portfolio over the past several years, but one thing we still hadn’t seen her do was a horror-based thriller. That changes with the release of Underwater, which finds her stalked at sea by a mysterious creature after an earthquake destroys her underwater lab. Some actors might have used their lack of experience in the genre as a reason to pass on the script, but Stewart told us that aspect actually made the idea more appealing to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Stewart)
Underwater opens on January 10.
