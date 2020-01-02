For Karen Gillan, ‘Spies’ Was A Growth Opportunity

Since rising to fame on Doctor Who, Karen Gillan has found herself in high demand, and she’s had all kinds of opportunities, including action films, TV comedies, and even a handful of Marvel movies. Each one has stretched her abilities as an actress, and she told us she just learned a lot from her latest role — doing the voice of a character in the animated film Spies in Disguise. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karen Gillan)

Spies in Disguise is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak