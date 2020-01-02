For Chris Pratt, It’s ‘Onward’ And Upward

While you might have expected a movie featuring elves to be released during the holiday season, Pixar’s Onward won’t be arriving for a couple more months. The animated movie features Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elves on a very specific, non-Christmas-y quest: to find some kind of magic that will let them spend one day with the father who died when they were too young to remember him. Pratt told us it’s a bit of a departure for a PIxar movie, although it definitely hits the emotional notes the company’s become known for. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Onward opens in theaters on March 6.
