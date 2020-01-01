As ‘Star Wars’ Movies Go, Adam Driver Found The Last To Be The Least … Difficult

Over the course of the nine Star Wars episodes, the very art of filmmaking changed dramatically. Back in 1977, the special effects dreamed up by George Lucas and his crew were beyond groundbreaking; now, they feel quaintly antiquated (yet still awesome). Thanks, in large part, to the Industrial Light & Magic team’s pioneering work over the past four decades, special effects have evolved to the point where they hardly look like effects at all. And because of the way technology has changed the shooting process, Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver says the last film was, by far, the easiest to film on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Driver)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is playing now in theaters everywhere.

