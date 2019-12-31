Why Greta Gerwig Fought To Make ‘Little Women’ Her Own

The stars of Little Women, including Meryl Streep, have talked about how impressed they were by writer/director Greta Gerwig’s interpretation of the famous novel. Now that the film’s in theaters, audiences and critics have been just as complimentary. For Gerwig, it’s been wonderful validation for a project that has been close to her heart for a long time, a project she fought hard to bring to the big screen. When we spoke to Gerwig, she talked about those battles and her motivation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Greta Gerwig)

Little Women is playing now in theaters.

