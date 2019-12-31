Dick Wolf Wants To Put ‘SVU’s’ Record Out Of Reach!

Now in its 21st season, Law & Order: SVU has broken the longevity record for a television drama. But everybody on the set realizes there’s another show — NCIS — that’s not too far behind, with 17 years. Mariska Hargitay’s gone on record as saying she would love to do five more years of SVU, but the show’s producer, Dick Wolf, is even more ambitious. He says he really wants to put the show’s record out of reach to any and all competitors … especially NCIS. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)

Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC with new episodes on Thursday, January 9.

