Catherine Deneuve And Juliette Binoche Have A Family Bond In ‘The Truth’ Trailer

Acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda received heaps of praise for last year’s Shoplifters, and he’s following that up with his first ever French language film The Truth. The narrative centers on Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve), a revered French actress who is at the center of her universe.

After publishing her memoirs, Fabienne’s daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche), her husband (Ethan Hawke), and their young daughter reunite in Paris. Family bonds, however, are becoming frayed with this unit, as past truths and conflicts come out to the forefront.

The pairing of Binoche and Deneuve, along with supporting work from Hawke, could turn The Truth into one of 2020’s most celebrated features. Kore-eda’s body of work also speaks for itself, so expect The Truth to receive its share of accolades.

The film opens in New York and Los Angeles March 20 with a national rollout to follow. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi