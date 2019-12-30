How Nick Jonas Learned He Was Going To ‘The Next Level’

Since Nick Jonas wasn’t one of the main four avatars in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, he wasn’t sure whether he’d have a role in the sequel. After the second movie got the go-ahead, Jonas found himself in limbo, playing the waiting game. And then he got a call from director Jake Kasdan … we’ll let him pick up the story from there. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Jonas)

Jumanji: The Next Level is playing in theaters now.

