For Rose Byrne, Being A ‘Boss’ Is Even Better Than A ‘Bridesmaid’

Rose Byrne has experience working on female-fronted films before, having made both Bridesmaids and Spy with Melissa McCarthy. While she can understand why people would draw some parallels between Bridesmaids and her new movie, Like a Boss, Byrne told us there might be a few similarities, but Like a Boss puts an even greater emphasis on the women and their empowerment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)

Like a Boss opens in theaters on January 10.

