Crispin Glover Reunites With Roger Avary As A Hitman In ‘Lucky Day’

Penned and directed by Oscar winning scribe Roger Avary, Lucky Day centers on Red (Luke Bracey), a just released convict who attempts to lead a law abiding life with his wife (Nina Dobrev) and daughter. A French hitman named Luc (Crispin Glover) has other plans in mind, as he is on a revenge mission to snuff out Red.

Glover previously worked with Avary on the Robert Zemeckis directed Beowulf (Glover voiced Grendel and Avary co-penned the film). That said, the actor didn’t have ample time to prepare for the role. “It was obvious this was a great character and I had 7 days from reading the script to being in front of the camera shooting,” said Glover. “Luckily it was a really good character and it worked out well.”

Click on the media bar to hear Glover talk about the biggest challenges of shooting Lucky Day:

Co-starring Clifton Collins, Lucky Day is now out on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. Special features on the disc include audio commentary from Avary and a making-of featurette.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi