Director Nicolas Pesce’s Visual Strengths Highlight Terror Behind ‘The Grudge’

One of the major draws behind The Grudge is that it’s being directed by Nicolas Pesce, a singular filmmaker who’s known for his eye catching visual compositions. With just an indie budget for his previous features The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing, Pesce created immersive worlds that left an indelible impression on many a cinephile.

With The Grudge Pesce, has a bigger canvas to work with, and one has to wonder how his own style with coexist with a highly anticipated studio project. During our past interview with Pesce, he talked about how a big part of his motivation is to push the cinematic form to new heights (filmmakers Pesce loves include Brian De Palma and David Lynch).

The Grudge, starring Tara Westwood and Andrea Riseborough, opens nationwide January 3.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi