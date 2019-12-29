‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Retains Box Office Crown With $26 Million Showing

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its reign at the box office with a $26.2 million weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level captured second place with $11.7 million. Here’s the top 10:
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – To date it has made $316 million domestically and it rakes in $26.2 million this weekend.
- Jumanji: The Next Level – Adventure comedy makes $11.77 million and it has already amassed $151 million domestically.
- Frozen 2 – Animated feature collects $5.9 million.
- Little Women – Latest version of the Louisa May Alcott novel generates $5.7 million in business.
- Spies in Disguise – Animated flick grosses $4.6 million.
- Knives Out – Murder mystery collects $3.3 million.
- Uncut Gems – Adam Sandler drama makes $3.2 million.
- Cats – Critically savaged musical takes in $1.7 million.
- Bombshell – Drama rakes $1.6 million.
- Richard Jewell – Clint Eastwood directed feature makes $1 million.
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi