‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Retains Box Office Crown With $26 Million Showing

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its reign at the box office with a $26.2 million weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level captured second place with $11.7 million. Here’s the top 10:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – To date it has made $316 million domestically and it rakes in $26.2 million this weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level – Adventure comedy makes $11.77 million and it has already amassed $151 million domestically. Frozen 2 – Animated feature collects $5.9 million. Little Women – Latest version of the Louisa May Alcott novel generates $5.7 million in business. Spies in Disguise – Animated flick grosses $4.6 million. Knives Out – Murder mystery collects $3.3 million. Uncut Gems – Adam Sandler drama makes $3.2 million. Cats – Critically savaged musical takes in $1.7 million. Bombshell – Drama rakes $1.6 million. Richard Jewell – Clint Eastwood directed feature makes $1 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi