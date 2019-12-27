Yaya DaCosta Sings The Praises Of Her Screen Home, Chicago

NBC has devoted a whole night of its prime-time program lineup to its Chicago shows: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. So there must be something special about the city of Chicago, right? Yaya DaCosta, who’s starred as nurse April Sexton through the first five seasons of Chicago Med, says her experience in the city has been amazing, and that its people and places have become an integral part of all of the Chicago shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Yaya DaCosta)

Chicago Med returns to NBC with new episodes January 8 on NBC.

