Emma Watson: Why Working With Greta Gerwig Was So Great

Emma Watson was just 10 years old when she started filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Next April, she’ll turn 30, which means she’s spent nearly two-thirds of her life making movies. With 20 movies to her credit, she’s had the opportunity to work with several different directors. However, she told us she’s never worked with anyone quite like Little Women director Greta Gerwig. Watson says Gerwig’s own on-camera experience made her the most empathetic director she’s ever worked with. (Click on the media bar to hear Emma Watson)

Little Women is now playing in theaters.

