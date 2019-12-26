Salma Hayek’s Shattering Stereotypes ‘Like A Boss’

With Hollywood embracing more diversity over the past few years, we’ve seen more female-driven movies — both in front of and behind the camera — and the types of characters they’ve played have been changing, too. The new comedy Like a Boss features Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne, and Tiffany Haddish in leadership positions, as business partners in a beauty company. When we spoke to Hayek, she said she was thrilled to be in a film that doesn’t feature the same old stereotypes about women. (Click on the media bar below to hear Salma Hayek)

Like a Boss opens in theaters on January 10.

