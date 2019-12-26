On-Screen ‘Riverdale’ Mom Molly Ringwald Is Parenting K.J. Apa Off-Screen, Too

Through the show’s first few seasons, Molly Ringwald had a recurring role on Riverdale as Mary Andrews, Archie’s mother. This season she was made a regular. As she’s bonded over the last three years with her screen son, K.J. Apa, their relationship has blossomed. Ringwald told us that Apa has even started turning to her for a little off-screen motherly advice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Molly Ringwald)

Riverdale returns to The CW with new episodes on Wednesday, January 15.

