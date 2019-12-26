Dwayne Johnson: ‘Jumanji’ Crew Felt The Pressure To Level Up

After Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became a big box-office hit, greenlighting a sequel became a no-brainer for the studio. But while the executives had an easy decision to make, the filmmakers had it a little tougher. Given the opportunity to make another movie, they knew they couldn’t just go back and recycle old ideas, and they knew they needed to make something that would be even bigger and better. Dwayne Johnson, who returned in his role as one of the game avatars, told us it was obvious from the start that everyone was working very hard to make sure Jumanji: The Next Level actually lived up to its name. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

Jumanji: The Next Level is playing now in theaters.

