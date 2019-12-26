Chris Evans’s Advice: ‘Knives Out’ Should Be A Night Out

In its fourth weekend, Knives Out continued to be a solid performer at the box office. In a very crowded, competitive marketplace dominated by Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Knives Out managed to stay in the Top 5, despite losing nearly 900 screens! With that kind of performance, it is likely to stay in theaters for at least another month. That will give you more time to take the advice of Chris Evans, who says Knives Out is the kind of movie that’s best seen in a crowded theater. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

Knives Out is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak