Rupert Grint & Toby Kebbell: ‘Servant’s’ Light In The Dark

The new series Servant is dark … very dark. The psychological thriller deals with themes like loss, grief, psychosis, and guilt — not exactly light, funny stuff. But Rupert Grint’s character actually brings some comic relief to the show, which isn’t easy, given the subject matter. When we spoke to Grint and Toby Kebbell, who plays Grint’s brother-in-law on the show, they acknowledged the difficulties in finding the humor, but said the way the character was written has made it much easier to accept. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rupert Grint & Toby Kebbell)

Servant is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak