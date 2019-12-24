Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Will Ferrell Have A “Downhill” Relationship In New Trailer

Director Ruben Östlund’s critically acclaimed Force Majeure has been remade into an American film, and the good news is the feature has its share of A-list talent.

Downhill centers on a family whose seemingly picture perfect lives crumble after a near tragedy during a ski vacation in the Alps.

When an avalanche endangers his family, Pete’s (Will Ferrell) immediate reaction is to immediately leave the premises. This cowardly act is obviously met with disapproval from his wife Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the rest, as they say, is “downhill.”

The project is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, the filmmakers behind the first rate coming of age comedy The Way Way Back. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Downhill hits theaters February 14.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi