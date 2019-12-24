Charlize Theron: ‘Bombshell’ Was Made With #MeToo Survivors In Mind

In her new movie, Bombshell, Charlize Theron plays former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly. (And apparently, Theron’s depiction — at least visually — was so accurate, the movie’s poster fooled one of Kelly’s own children!) Kelly has acknowledged that she’s seen the movie and, though she does say there are things about it she would change, admitted that watching it brought back a lot of raw feelings. After all, living through these events was difficult for her, and to relive them by watching the film was something she called “an incredibly emotional experience” on Instagram. Theron knew from the very beginning of the production that this film would be seen by many women who had experienced sexual harassment, and she says she wanted to make sure the story was told in a story that would respect and support those women. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)

Bombshell is playing now in theaters.

