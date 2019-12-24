Bill Hader Reflects On ‘It Chapter Two’ Collaboration With Finn Wolfhard

It Chapter Two may not have been as critically beloved as the first installment, but it did make over $472 million worldwide at the box office. The feature is now out on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, and one of the feature’s strongest aspects is Bill Hader’s performance as the grown up version of Richie (Finn Wolfhard plays Richie as a youth).

Click on the media bar to hear Bill Hader talk about how Finn Wolfhard helped him get the role in It Chapter Two:

Special features available on the 4K UHD Combo Pack includes audio commentary from director Andy Muschietti and several featurettes (“Pennywise Lives Again!,” “Finding the Deadlights,” “The Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun,” “Finding the Deadlights,” and “The Summers of It”).

It Chapter Two is now out a 4K UHD Combo Pack and DVD (digital code also included).

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi