Anthony Hopkins Looks Back At The ‘Winter’ Of His First Ascent

Next Tuesday, Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates his 82nd birthday. The Oscar-winner has been a Hollywood fixture for more than five decades, with a career that has found him equally at home in historical dramas and Marvel superhero films. Surprisingly, Hopkins didn’t make his first movie until he was 30 years old. He was, however, a fixture on the British theater scene throughout his twenties. It was a career path that brought him into contact with Laurence Olivier at London’s Royal National Theater, a gig that brought him enough acclaim to put him on the radar for film roles. When he finally did land his first film, it was a big one: The Lion in Winter, nominated for seven Oscars (including Best Picture) and winning three. When we spoke to Hopkins, he opened up about the film, sharing memories about how he got the role, what it was like to be on a movie set for the first time, and his co-stars, including screen legend Katharine Hepburn. (Click on the media bar to hear Sir Anthony Hopkins)

Hopkins’s latest project, The Two Popes, is streaming now on Netflix.

