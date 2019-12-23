With Her Rey Days Over, Daisy Ridley Looks Back At ‘Star Wars’

Playing the part of Rey in Episodes VII-IX, Daisy Ridley has become the focal point of the final third of the Star Wars Skywalker saga. In the final film, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, her character is at the very heart of the film, requiring her to exercise both her physical and emotional muscles as an actor. Looking back on her character’s trilogy, Ridley says it’s been the toughest job she’s ever had, but totally worth it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Ridley)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is playing now in theaters everywhere.

