When It Came To Training, Willem Dafoe Wanted ‘Togo’ All The Way

When Willem Dafoe took the role of a dog sledder in the movie Togo, he knew he had his work cut out for him. If his sledding scenes were going to look authentic, he knew he’d have to learn how to do it. Little did he know, though, just how difficult a task it would be. As Dafoe explained to us, the process of training to become a capable dog musher is more complicated than you would imagine. (Click on the media bar below to hear Willem Dafoe)

Togo is streaming now on Disney+.

