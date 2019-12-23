Terry Crews And Ludacris Hammer It Out In ‘John Henry’ Trailer

John Henry is a folk hero who’s best known for wielding a hammer, and just on sheer physical presence alone, Terry Crews should be the perfect person to play a modern day version of the legend.

Directed by Will Forbes, John Henry centers on the titular character (Crews), a former gang member who is now living a more sedate life caring for his father (Ken Foree). When two immigrants running from his former gang leader (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) come across his way, Henry must decide whether or not to put his own life on the line. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

John Henry hits theaters and On Demand on January 24.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi