Dean-Charles Chapman Gets Lost In Immersive Experience Of ‘1917’

1917 centers on Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), two British soldiers who are tasked with going through enemy lines and delivering a message to stop a possible ambush on an estimated 1600 soldiers (one of who is Blake’s brother).

Director Sam Mendes wanted to avoid tons of cuts in his film and present his story as one single take, thus giving the audience a seamless storytelling experience.

“There were so many scenes that I just completely got lost in,” said Chapman. “And when they called ‘cut’ I would completely forget who I was, and I was Blake. “There were scenes that were sometimes were six minutes long and doing that was a real honor. I learned so much about the character, about me, and a lot about filmmaking.”

Click on the media bar to hear Chapman talk about the research he did from the film:

1917 opens in limited release on Christmas Day and then heads for a wider release on January 10.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi