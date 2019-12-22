Tiffany Haddish Talks ‘Like A Boss” And The Importance Of “Attitude Of Gratitude”

Directed by Miguel Arteta, Like A Boss centers on best friends Mia and Mell (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) who are also business partners in a cosmetics company that is nearly half a million dollars in debt. Their prospects may take a turn for the better after they receive a buyout offer from cosmetics industry giant Claire Luna (Salma Hayek). Unfortunately Claire’s ruthless business methods may put Mia and Mel’s friendship, as well as their own business, in jeopardy! Arteta and Hayek previously collaborated on the 2017 feature Beatriz at Dinner.

Click on the media bar to hear Tiffany Haddish discuss why female entrepreneurs should have an “attitude of gratitude”:

Like A Boss, co-starring Jennifer Coolidge and Ari Graynor, opens nationwide January 10.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi