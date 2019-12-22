‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Bests Box Office Comers With $176 Million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the #1 film over the weekend with $176 million, with Jumanji: The Next Level scoring a $26.1 million for a distant second. Cats bombed with a #4 debut with $6.5 million. Here’s the Top 10:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Final Skywalker movie rakes in $176 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Comedy grosses $26.1 million. Frozen 2 .- Hit sequel has amassed $386 million domestically. This weekend it makes $12.3 million. Cats – Musical underperforms with $6.5 million. Knives Out – Mystery collects $6.1 million. Bombshell – Charlize Theron headlined feature rakes in $5 million. Richard Jewell – Director Clint Eastwood’s latest makes $2.5 million. Queen & Slim – Drama grosses $1.9 million. Black Christmas – Horror flick makes $1.85 million. Ford v Ferrari – Racing feature is still hanging on with $1.8 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi