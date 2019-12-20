‘Witcher’ Creator Cites Perfect Partnership With Netflix

The Witcher is a new Netflix series based on a series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, a dramatic fantasy about a man who hunts monsters and the unlikely alliances he forms in his quests. The idea for the show was brought to Netflix by writer/producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has worked with the streaming service several times before. She told us the company has been a great partner for her, and it’s the ideal home for this kind of series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lauren Schmidt Hissrich)

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix

