Who’s The Best ‘Star Wars’ Character? Mark Hamill Votes For Luke Skywalker

As you might have guessed by the film’s title, Mark Hamill’s iconic character, Luke Skywalker, figures prominently in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film, which is meant to bring this 9-film storyline to its conclusion, finally gives the character closure (though we won’t spoil you by saying how). Hamill thinks it’s fitting that Skywalker’s story is the focus of the last movie; although he might be a little biased, Hamill believes his character was the master stroke in George Lucas’s work of art. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Hamill)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is playing now in theaters.

