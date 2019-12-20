Getting ‘Cats’ Role Was ‘Scary’ For Jennifer Hudson

When Jennifer Hudson was born in September 1981, a new sensation was sweeping London’s West End: a three-month-old Andrew Lloyd Webber musical called Cats. The following year, it would open on Broadway — the first of its 7,485 performances. Now, Hudson is starring in the new big-screen adaptation of the musical, and she admits to being a little overwhelmed at the prospect of taking on the role, which required her to sing its signature song, Memory. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)

Cats is playing now in theaters.

