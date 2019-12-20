Charlize Theron: ‘Bombshell’s’ Portrayal Of Real People Had To Be Fair & Balanced

As you’ve undoubtedly heard, Bombshell tells the real-life stories of Fox News Channel staffers who were caught up in the network’s numerous sexual harassment scandals and settlements. Charlize Theron, who also served as a producer on the film, stars as well-known former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly. Obviously, Kelly is a well-known figure whose presence has loomed large in American media over the past decade, so when it came to researching her role, Theron had plenty of source material to work with. Still, she said it was a pretty big task to figure out the right way to portray a real-life subject. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)

Bombshell is playing now in theaters.

