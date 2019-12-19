Why Tom Hanks Chose A Career Of Make Believe

On Mr. Rogers’s Neighborhood, Fred Rogers often took trips to the Land of Make Believe. The same can be said for the man who plays Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks. After all, what is acting, if not “make believe”? Of course, Hanks has excelled in making those trips, becoming one of his generation’s most-respected and most-honored actors. Surprisingly, though, acting wasn’t something Hanks dreamed about as a youngster. So, when did he start thinking about a career as a performer? (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is playing now in theaters.

