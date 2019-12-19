‘SVU’ Still Feels New To Kelli Giddish

Having joined Law & Order: SVU as a regular in its 13th season, Kelli Giddish is a relative newbie on the show. But this is no ordinary show we’re talking about, and this “newbie” is now in her ninth season. The show’s longevity, of course, is record-breaking, yet Giddish still feels the excitement she would ordinarily have for a brand new show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)

Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC with new episodes on Thursday, January 9.

