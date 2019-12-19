Making ‘Frozen 2,’ Jonathon Groff Quickly Found Kristoff Again

With six years between the two Frozen films, Jonathon Groff had a lot of time off between his portrayals of Kristoff. At first, he admits he was a little nervous about getting back into character. But Groff told us that anxiety quickly melted away once he realized he was back in such familiar surroundings, working with the same group of actors and producers again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathon Groff)

Frozen 2 is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak