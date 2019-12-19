Carrie-Anne Moss: New ‘Story’ Brought Its Cast Together Quickly

When the second season of Tell Me a Story premiered earlier this month, viewers saw a lot of new faces — much like American Horror Story, the show’s story changes with each new season, so a lot of new characters were introduced. Among the new arrivals was Carrie-Anne Moss, who told us that, in spite of the cast overhaul, the chemistry on the set still felt very natural. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie-Anne Moss)

Season 2 of Tell Me a Story is streaming now on CBS All Access.

