Wendi McLendon-Covey Got ‘Goldbergs’ Inspiration Straight From The Source

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last seven years, you know that The Goldbergs is based on producer/creator Adam Goldberg’s real-life family and friends. In fact, many of the episodes have been inspired by old videotapes shot by budding filmmaker Goldberg back in the 1980s. Since the characters were primarily based on real people, Wendi McLendon-Covey — who plays mother Beverly Goldberg — says Adam Goldberg had definite ideas about how he wanted them to be played. And, in the case of Beverly, McLendon-Covey told us he also had plenty of visual aids. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey)

The Goldbergs will return to ABC with new episodes on Wednesday, January 15.

