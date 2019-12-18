Watching Will Smith Work As A Bird, Rashida Jones Was In Awe

Will Smith’s new movie finds him in a voiceover role, playing a superspy who gets turned into a pigeon in Spies in Disguise. It’s Smith’s first animated film since 2004’s Shark Tale, but co-star Rashida Jones told us he hadn’t lost a step after 15 years — once he was behind that microphone, she said, he was just a wild force of nature, especially once his character took flight (literally). (Click on the media bar below to hear Rashida Jones)

Spies in Disguise opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak