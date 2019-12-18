The Underdog Element Sold Christian Bale On ‘Ford V. Ferrari’

In less than four weeks, Oscar nominations will be announced, and it’s a good bet that you’ll be hearing Christian Bale’s name. He’s already gotten a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Ford v. Ferrari, and the movie continues to generate great word of mouth. The film’s critical and box office success comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever to Bale, who says the “underdog overcomes” theme of the story is one that appeals to a lot of people, especially when the story is told so well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

Ford v. Ferrari is playing now in theaters.

