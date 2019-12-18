Sam Raimi’s Put His New ‘Grudge’ In Good Hands

For some people, grudges never really go away. And Sam Raimi is banking on that. Raimi, who produced The Grudge in 2004 and its sequel in 2006, is rebooting the horror series. After enlisting Japanese director Takashi Shimizu for the first two films, Raimi has turned to up and coming horror writer/director Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing) to take the reins of the new film. When we spoke to Raimi, he was absolutely convinced the fate of the series was in the best possible hands with Pesce. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Raimi)

The Grudge opens in theaters on January 3.

