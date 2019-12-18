Sam Mendes’s ‘1917’ Was A Gift From His Grandfather

The new movie from director Sam Mendes, 1917, is a fictional work, but it’s not far removed from fact. While the story and the characters may be dramatized, there really were men who were given dangerous work as messengers to the front lines during World War I. Mendes should know — his grandfather was one of them, and it was a story told to Sam as a young boy that planted the seed which has now become the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Mendes)

1917 opens in limited release on Christmas day, then will get a wider release on January 10.

