Karl Urban Treats ‘The Boys’ Like All His Big-Screen Roles

Karl Urban has experience with a number of venerable big-budget Hollywood franchises, appearing in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, two Lord of the Rings movies, and three Star Trek movies. Now that he’s making a superhero TV show — one produced for streaming, no less — Karl Urban told us that making “The Boys” really doesn’t feel all that different to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karl Urban)

The second season of The Boys will arrive next year on Amazon Prime Video.

