America Ferrera: Why ‘Superstore’ Fits The ‘Must-See TV’ Mold

Seinfeld . Friends. Will & Grace. Cheers. Family Ties. All of those classic comedies once occupied real estate in NBC’s Thursday night “Must See TV” lineup back in the day. And while America Ferrera isn’t claiming that her show, Superstore, is destined for such legendary status (at least not yet), she does think there are some common threads running through all of those shows, including Superstore. (Click on the media bar below to hear America Ferrera)

Superstore returns to NBC with new episodes on Thursday, February 13.

