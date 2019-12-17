Director Danny A. Abeckaser Talks Personal Approach To ‘Mob Town’ Storytelling

Director/actor Danny A. Abeckaser has had a creatively fulfilling 2019. Along with his latest feature Mob Town, Abeckaser also had a co-starring role in The Irishman.

Mob Town is a fact based story of state trooper Ed Croswell’s (David Arquette) discovery of a huge mob meeting that took place in Apalachin, New York. Abeckaser, along with directing the feature, stars as Joe Barbara, the mobster whose spacious home serves as the venue.

“I love gangster movies,” said Abeckaser, whose debut feature was last year’s First We Take Brooklyn. “I just directed another movie about a basketball player and it has nothing to do with (gangster films). I love those kind of movies and characters. If the story is right, I’d love to do it. I still think I have my one big gangster movie that I would love to do and showcase it, but I’m just attracted to good stories and scripts. I love telling stories about real people. Working with Martin Scorsese as an actor was a dream come true. Watching him on set and directing me with Robert De Niro and those guys. I learned so much from him as a director.”

Mob Town, co-starring Jennifer Esposito and Robert Davi, is now out in theaters and is available on VOD and Digital HD.

