‘Cats’ Director Wanted To See Idris Elba Out On The Edge

Throughout his career, Idris Elba has had a tendency to take a lot of dramatic roles; most of his ventures into comedic territory have come as guest appearances on TV shows or through voiceover work on animated movies. So imagine Elba’s surprise when Cats director Tom Hooper wanted him to star in his musical/comedy/drama hybrid! Elba told us the fact that he had done so much dramatic work was exactly the reason why Hooper sought him out in the first place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Idris Elba)

Cats opens in theaters this Friday

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak